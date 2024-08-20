UTV understands some UUP members are attempting to force an emergency meeting to hold a vote of no confidence in the party officers.

There is anger among those in the party over what they believe is the forced departure of Doug Beattie as leader.

Sources have told UTV it is "absolute madness" for the party to be seeking a new leader - its seventh since David Trimble stepped down in 2005.

In his resignation, Mr Beattie took a swipe at the party officers saying he was unable to shape the party as he wanted citing "irreconcilable differences".

It is understood issues came to a fore around the selection for the replacement of Robin Swann as North Antrim MLA after he won a Westminster seat. Mr Beattie was thought to prefer a different candidate to Colin Crawford who was selected.

It is understood around 15% of the party membership is needed to approve the emergency meeting.

The Belfast Telegraph reported former leader and now H ealth Minister Mike Nesbitt is the preferred favourite to replace Mr Beattie among the party grassroots. He told RTÉ he had not given it any consideration and was enjoying the challenge of ministerial office.

