A charity that supports people with autism has welcomed the appointment of an independent watchdog to oversee the roll out of Northern Ireland's Autism Strategy.

Ema Cubitt, a qualified solicitor who has provided voluntary support for individuals and families struggling to access care and support, has been selected for the role of Autism Reviewer.

Kerry Boyd, CEO of Autism NI heralded the appointment as the "start of real change" for Northern Ireland's autism community.

Ms Boyd said: "Now that we have a reviewer appointed, she needs to be looking at the overall services provided to autism families and autistic people throughout Northern Ireland.

"And look at things like, no matter where you live, it shouldn't depend on where you live and how quickly you can access services and what the waiting lists look like.

"And also get onto the ground and speak to autistic people themselves and find out what are the issues that they are finding.

"Autism NI receives over 11,000 calls every single year and we know that there is great difficulties accessing services still and we need to see that change and I feel that this role is what is needed to ensure that that happens".

Ema Cubitt was selected for the role following a public selection process and will take up the post for five years from September.

She is a Law and Governance graduate from Ulster University and holds a postgraduate Diploma in Legal Studies from Queen’s University.

Mrs. Cubitt said: “I am honoured to take on this responsibility and I am committed to serving the autistic community.

“It is crucially important that we all work together across our public services to address the challenges faced by autistic people and I am committed to ensuring that their voices, and those of their families and carers, are heard.

“Alongside Northern Ireland's autistic community, I am dedicated to overseeing consistent delivery of high standards and best practice across government departments and public services.”

Although Mrs Cubitt has been appointed by the Department of Health, the role is independent.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “I understand the importance of this post for autistic people and their families. I would like to wish Ema the very best as she prepares to take up the position.

“We all have a responsibility and a role to play in ensuring that autistic people and their families can feel understood, accepted and supported within our communities and in the delivery of our services.

"My department will continue to work in partnership across government departments, the health and social care sector, public bodies and the community and voluntary sector, to make this happen.”

The Autism Reviewer’s statutory responsibilities will include monitoring service effectiveness, reviewing laws and practices, commissioning research, and providing annual reports and advice to the Assembly.

