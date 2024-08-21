Doug Beattie has ruled out seeking re-election as UUP leader.

There was shock when the Upper Bann MLA resigned on Monday. There has been anger within party ranks about the nature of his departure.

It is understood there were tensions around the selection process to replace Robin Swann's North Antrim seat.

Mr Beattie blamed "irreconcilable differences" with party officers saying he could not shape the party as he wanted.

It was thought some in the party were bidding to have Mr Beattie stand in the new leadership contest which has opened to party members.

On Wednesday, he ruled that out.

"Resigning as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party was one of the hardest decisions I have made. However, for the good of the party I had no choice but to step down," he said.

"Throughout my time as the leader I have always been honest and open. I have not always got things right, but I have accepted responsibility for my failings and I expect others to do similar.

"It would simply not be credible, or right, for me to put my name forward to be re-elected as the party leader. I must accept that while a large number would like me to stay as leader there is an equal number that may not.

"Going forward, I hope that the new leader can continue to modernise the party. They must promote a moderate, inclusive, and positive pro-union message and ensure the Ulster Unionist Party is seen as a forward thinking and progressive party.

"Such a new leader will be guaranteed my full support and loyalty."

