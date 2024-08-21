The coroner in the inquest into the death of the Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe has recused himself from the proceedings, it has been confirmed.

Senior Coroner Joe McCrisken, will no longer be hearing the inquest with his replacement set to be named "in due course".

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020 – six days after he went missing as he cycled to meet up with friends.

In a statement, the Courts Service said it would not outline the reasoning behind the decision to protect the administration of justice and "guard against further prejudicial material being published which might impact negatively on the integrity of the jury process".

