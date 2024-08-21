A fire at an Indian-Nepalese restaurant in Newtownabbey is being treated as a hate crime after racist graffiti was sprayed on a wall and the premises was set alight overnight.

Police received a report of arson which is thought to have occurred at the licensed premises in the Ballyclare Road area on Wednesday, 21 August.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, parts of the Ballyclare Road were closed as firefighters dealt with the blaze at The Railway Bar and Steam Dining restaurant.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the PSNI confirmed that the incident was deliberate and is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane described the attack as ‘sickening and deplorable’.

The North Belfast MP said: “The racist attack on a business in Newtownabbey in the early hours of this morning was absolutely sickening and deplorable.

"This business operates to serve our community and employ workers. It is totally unacceptable that it has been targeted in this way.

“These disgusting and disgraceful attacks which are fuelled by racism, hatred and discrimination have no place in our inclusive and forward-looking society.

“Those intent on causing hate and stirring up division must face the full force of the law, and I would appeal to anyone who may have information on this incident to bring it forward to police.”

Detective Sergeant Crothers added: “At around 1.50am, it was reported that a property was set alight in the area. Graffiti was also reported on the premises following the incident.

"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and dealt with the fire, which is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime."

