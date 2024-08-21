Play Brightcove video

Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray held a special reception at City Hall to welcome home Belfast-based Olympic medalists.

Celebrations continued at Belfast Boat Club for rowing stars Rebecca Shorten and Philip Doyle. Rebecca, won silver for Team GB and Philip won bronze for team Ireland in the Paris 2024 Olympic games.

For Rebecca family meant "everything" in her quest for sporting success.

"From starting out taking you to rowing, for the support the whole way, the sacrifices they have given. Family has been massive", she told UTV.

Philp spoke about athletes who competed for Team GB and Team Ireland uniting in celebration.

He said: "I think in Northern Ireland it's always going to be a unique situation but it is nice to come together in events like this and just be part of it. Like you have seen Rhys and Jack together as well.

"So, why not celebrate all the success? It doesn't have to be about flags or countries.

"It just has to be about the medals and bringing support and success back to Northern Ireland."

The Lord Mayor announced plans for a larger event to mark the contribution of all Belfast-based Olympic and Paralympic athletes, as well as coaches and volunteers involved in preparing for the games.Planning for the celebration is currently underway and the event is expected to take place at City Hall in September.

