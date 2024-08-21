Play Brightcove video

Residents of a Co Down housing development have returned to their homes after a WW2 bomb was exploded following a near week-long security operation.

The 500kg German bomb was found at a building site at the Rivenwood housing development on Thursday.

Hundreds of homes within a 400metre radius were evacuated on Saturday with residents told they could be out of their homes for days.

Counsellor Pete Wray commended the work of Army bomb disposal experts and the PSNI in expediting the controlled explosion efficiently.

"It has been a great outcome and it has been an outcome that we have met quicker than what we thought we would.

"That is thanks to the PSNI and to the Army who have worked through the night. I have been speaking with officers who have not had any sleep over these few days because they wanted to keep everybody safe, evacuate the area and deal with the situation. Fantastic outcome. "

Military experts dealt with the bomb by constructing a sand-filled structure around it.

Counsellor Wray continued: "I have been speaking with officers who tipped their hats to the Army because they were just incredible at what they do. They did everything. They were very sensitive to the neighbours nearby. They set a time and they did it exactly how they were supposed to do it".

The UUP representative also commended the local community on their response to the situation.

"Ards and North Down is a wonderful place. The best thing about it is the people. I spoke with one person who had four dogs and had to adopt another couple.

"There have been families coming over, people having to bring in uncles and aunties.

"For some people it has been maybe a bit of excitement. For other people having to leave - people with complex needs, health issues and young people who do not like their routine being upset - I have to acknowledge that it has been a very difficult time".

Residents are now returning to their properties after police confirmed the area had been made safe.

Police confirmed the item found was a German SC500 kg World War Two bomb and is understood to have been around 83 years old.

"Even though this was a historic piece of munition, the bomb still carried a significant risk to public safety and a highly complex evacuation operation was prompted," police said."Following three days of operational activity to make the area safe, police confirmed just after 6pm last night that residents could return to their homes."

