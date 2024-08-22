Play Brightcove video

The Northern Trust is proposing a major change in surgery, with emergency procedures to be carried out at Antrim Area Hospital and planned operations only in the Causeway in Coleraine.

They say that the re-configuration will prevent a collapse of services, which happened in other hospitals. However campaigners for The Causeway Hospital are concerned that the move will further diminish provision in Coleraine and put pressure on other hospitals.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is launching a 14-week public consultation on proposals to transform its general surgery services.

At a meeting of the Board of the Northern Trust on Thursday 22 August, the Trust’s senior management outlined an evidence-based case for change, proposing to centralise emergency general surgery at Antrim Area Hospital, while the majority of elective general surgery (planned surgery and procedures) will take place at Causeway Hospital.

The Medical Director of the Northern Trust, Dr Dave Watkins, said of the change: "We are running two complete services at the moment, which means we've got two relatively small teams trying to run everything.

"That has been a problem in other trusts... We want to if we can avoid a situation were services are collapsing."

While campaigners to save the Causeway Hospital have welcomed a proactive approach to prevent a potential collapse in emergency services, they are concerned it is a further erosion of services, given the recent reduction in maternity provision.

They are also worried about the risk of additional travel time in an emergency and the pressure it could put on other hospitals.

Gemma Brolly of SOS Causeway Hospital Campaign said it is important people look beyond the gloss and beyond the presentation. She said: "We know there is a lack of trust which has come from previous consultations,.

"we know this done deal phrase comes up again and again, but we urge people to equip themselves, look at the strategic vision, look at what is happening around us and look at the impact.

"Ask the questions that need asked."

Kevin McMahon, Director of Surgery and Clinical Services with the Northern Trust, said: “Currently we provide elective (planned) and emergency general surgery at both Antrim and Causeway and, for a number of reasons, that model cannot be sustained in the longer-term.

“Our surgical teams also believe change is needed, and together we have looked at how we can create a better service for patients, while delivering a safe and responsive general surgery service for the future.

“Over the last few months, we have engaged extensively with key staff to work through the options and identify what we believe is the best possible delivery model for our patients and service users, and the wider community.

“The proposal we have brought forward to our Trust Board, and which will now go out for public consultation, is an evidence-based case for change.”

A review of general surgery within the Northern Trust is made necessary by a number of factors including workforce challenges, which have made it increasingly difficult to maintain the required levels of staffing to deliver all aspects of general surgery services across two sites.

Additionally, new Departmental standards for emergency and elective surgery contained within the Department of Health’s 2022 Review of General Surgery, cannot be fully met without service reconfiguration.

Gillian Traub, Northern Trust Director of Operations, said: “We know that there has been a lot of rumour and speculation around Causeway Hospital’s future since the transformation of our maternity services in 2023; and we expect people will have questions and concerns around further proposed transformation within the Northern Trust.

“That is why the public consultation process is so important. We want to engage with as many people as possible over the coming weeks, to explain how we have arrived at this evidence-based proposal for change, and provide answers and reassurance about the future of our general surgery service, and Causeway Hospital.

“As outlined in our Vision for Causeway, it is, and will remain, a vital part of our acute hospital network, and this proposed reconfiguration of general surgery won’t change that. In fact, we believe this proposal will further strengthen our case for Causeway Hospital becoming an elective hub for the entire North West region – one of the ambitions contained within our Vision.”

The 14-week public consultation will open on Friday 23 August until Friday 29 November, 2024.

A series of public engagement sessions will take place, giving people the opportunity to ask questions to members of the Trust’s senior management team about the proposed change:

Monday 30 September, 7pm, Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown

Monday 7 October, 7pm, Lodge Hotel, Coleraine

Wed 9 October, 7pm, Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim

There will also be an online engagement session on Tuesday 1 October at 7pm for anyone unable to attend the in-person events.

