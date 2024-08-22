Play Brightcove video

“A therapy dog in every school in Northern Ireland.” That’s the dream of Assistance Dogs NI who train dogs to become a method of emotional support for school children.As part of a new six-part series on UTV, Dogs With Jobs shines a light on those dogs working in educational settings and helping children overcome stressful situations.Clarawood School in east Belfast received their dog Noble in April 2023 and their vice principal Drew Bradley says it has changed their school.

“We couldn’t employ a person for the effect that Noble has," say Drew.“He has saved hours of staff time and also the amount of time saved of children being upset or in crisis. You couldn’t put a cost on it.“He’s part of the furniture now. Now the pupils come and look for him and to think of him not being here is bizarre.”Noble is a labradoodle (a labrador-poodle cross) and lives with Drew. The pair travel to work in the morning. Drew says: “I was one of the more sceptical members of staff. I would have thought, 'Oh you bring your dog to work - how much could it actually make a difference?'“We’d heard the success stories of other schools in Belfast with therapy dogs. We weren’t sure 100% how he’d get on here with the complex and sometimes volatile needs of the pupils - we were a little bit nervous.

“We were really lucky that Noble took to it like a duck to water. Obviously teaching a young dog new tricks has had its challenges at points but we’re really lucky that he’s been so responsive.”As part of the programme, presenter Emma Patterson interviews children from Clarawood who speak of the “happiness” and “love” that Noble brings to the school.One pupil Matty said: “The schoolchildren get upset sometimes and Noble just calms them down so they can focus.”The Dogs With Jobs programme also visits a puppy graduation class as eight more dogs are officially qualified as assistance dogs.The “N” litter - Nico, Noodle, Nando, Nancy, Nuala, Norah, Nessa and Clarawood’s Noble are siblings ready to help in eight different settings across the country.CEO of Assistance Dogs NI Geraldine McGaughey said: “To see another eight pups qualified, it gives me a lump in my throat and tears in my eyes.Geraldine’s wish is to see every school in Northern Ireland avail of their own therapy dog.“It’s an intervention that works and it’s cost effective. For those parents who have children with autism - the difference that’s making to them - words can’t comprehend that.

