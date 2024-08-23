A woman in her 20s has been taken to hospital after she was stabbed at a property in north Belfast.

Police say it was reported that a man had forced entry to a house in Ballynure Street on Friday morning.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, alongside a number of other offences, and remains in police custody.

"At around 10.40am it was reported that a man had forced entry to a house in Ballynure Street and assaulted a woman aged in her 20s," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"The woman was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds.

"A man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

"He remains in police custody."

Police said an investigation is underway and asked anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, to get in touch via the number 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.