A new law comes into force on Saturday, 24 August making it a criminal offence to steal a cat or a dog.

Anyone convicted of stealing them will face going to prison.

Previously, the theft of much-loved pets would have been treated in the same manner as a ball or garden tool being stolen – inanimate objects.

But there’s a lot of money to be made from stealing dogs or cats, to order especially pedigrees.

Owners are left crushed and heartbroken.

But now, the punishment will fit the crime – thieves can expect up to five years in jail, a fine or both.

The new legislation has been welcomed by the animal charity, the USPCA.

Siobhan McHaffie, the charity’s Director of Operations and Development, said: “We absolutely welcome this legislation.

"Fantastic to see pets being seen as sentient beings because so often we see horrible cases of animals being stolen and dumped or stolen and taken across the water.

"There was little to no recourse before for people who had had their pets stolen so we are absolutely delighted."

The PSNI has revealed that it deals with on average 35 dog thefts ever year. Figures for cats weren’t immediately available

The new act criminalising the abduction of pets is a move towards deterring unscrupulous animal thieves in England and Northern Ireland.

Andrew Muir MLA, the Environment and Agriculture Minister who pushed for the legislation change here, has issued a statement welcoming its introduction.

He said: “I appreciate how important dogs and cats are to their owners in Northern Ireland.

"As part of families, they provide companionship and joy and also support and comfort through difficult times.

"That is why it is so distressing for owners when one of their beloved pets is abducted or detained, in what is a very cruel crime."

Siobhan added: "Anyone found guilty of stealing a dog or cat will face up to five years in jail, a fine or both. So this is welcome news."

Dog and cat owners will find a measure of comfort in the new law which comes into effect on Saturday.

