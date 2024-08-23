The government's temporary ban on the sale and supply of 'puberty blockers' has been extended to Northern Ireland.

The Health Department said the move would align NI with GB and "close potential loopholes that could be exploited by not having a UK-wide legislative approach".

A statement said it comes light of the findings of the independent Cass Review.

"The Cass Review found that there is not a reliable evidence-base upon which to make clinical decisions about the use of 'puberty blockers' to treat gender dysphoria/incongruence, or for children and their families to make informed choices," it said.

"The Cass Review concluded that because of the limited evidence, and potential risks to patient safety with regards neurocognitive development, psychosexual development and longer-term bone health, these medicines should only be offered for this purpose under a research protocol."

It continued: "The safety of patients is paramount, and the Department will continue to work with DHSC and the other UK administrations to consider the development and implementation of permanent solutions."

What are puberty blockers?

Puberty blockers pause the hormones that bring on physical changes during puberty.

They pause the hormones that act as messengers telling the body to develop things such as breasts, periods, facial hair or a deeper voice.

Blockers were prescribed to some children who are experiencing gender dysphoria, to temporarily stop their bodies developing.

The NHS describes gender dysphoria as "a sense of unease that a person may have because of a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity."

