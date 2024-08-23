A 53-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with distributing written material to incite hatred.

The man was detained at Belfast City Airport on Thursday by officers investigating recent public disorder in the city.

He is to appear before a district judge at Belfast Magistrates’ Court later on Friday.

Police have arrested 43 people in connection with the disorder, with 34 having been charged to date.

