Consultant doctors who are members of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland have voted to accept a pay offer from Stormont's Department of Health.

Over 94% of consultants voted to accept an average uplift of 5.26%.

The uplift is in addition to the 6% already awarded in the 2023/24 pay review and is separate to any subsequent pay award in 24/25.

Consultants in NI will now have the highest starting salary in the UK.

"It means that doctors will not be leaving Northern Ireland for financial reasons to go elsewhere in the UK," said Dr David Farren, chair of BMA in Northern Ireland.

"We are no longer on the back foot when it comes to UK nations, we are firmly in the middle.

"Salaries still are higher in the Republic of Ireland, for example and elsewhere across the world, people will have their own reasons for moving but what this does is make it less likely, it increases the friction for people who are considering moving for financial reasons."

Although the dispute may have ended for consultants, it's a different story for junior doctors.

They have taken strike action over pay and remain in discussion with the Health Department, meanwhile their specialist doctor colleagues, who work in more service provision roles, are working towards balloting for industrial action.

