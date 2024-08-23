Play Brightcove video

The daughter of a 95-year-old Co Fermanagh woman says her mum would not be here if the family did not fight to get a GP appointment.

After spending four days trying to get through to Lisnaskea Medical Centre, Aravon McCann from Maguiresbridge ended up using TikTok to raise concerns.

She now has half a million views and thousands of comments from others with similar issues across Northern Ireland.

"I suppose I wanted a rant, to start with, and I was flooded with comments back," Aravon told UTV.

"And I've had so many private messages of problems people are having. Covid has come, Covid has gone, and I think it's time for our health centres to reopen their doors to people."

Aravon's mother Philomena McGrory became very unwell back June.

"Mummy was dying," Aravon said. "That is the reality, and that's the sad bit, other than her family network she wouldn't be here today."

For four days, Philomena's family tried to get through to her local GP to make an appointment and have her checked out, rather than rush to the ED.

They became so desperate decided to leave a note at the reception with all the vital details.

Avaron McCann took to TikTok to share what was going on. She now has half a million views and thousands of comments from people having similar experiences.

"Mummy has us as a family around her to help, but for those that are elderly that don't have the family surrounding them, that's where the problem arises," she continued.

"To keep pressing re-dial is easy for a young person, not very easy for an elderly person, and that needs to be respected."

When the very active mother-of-10 eventually got an appointment, she ended up in hospital with a very high heart rate.

A statement from Lisnaskea Medical Centre said: "Unfortunately due to patient confidentiality we are unable to discuss matters relating to individuals.

"Similar to most practices in Northern Ireland, Lisnaskea Medical Practice faces ongoing challenges. We continue to review our procedures to provide the best level of care."

