A man has charged with attempted murder following an attack on a woman in north Belfast.A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital following the incident on Friday morning.Police said they received a report that a woman was stabbed at a property in north Belfast.

“At around 10.40am it was reported that a man had forced entry to a house in Ballynure Street and assaulted a woman aged in her 20s,” a police spokesperson said.“The woman was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds."

The man, aged 25, has also been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday, 26th August.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.