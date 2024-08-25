Crowds gathered at Botanic Gardens on Sunday afternoon for the culmination of the Belfast Mela festival.Festival founder Nisha Tandon and Lord Mayor Micky Murray led a colourful procession through the park at the opening of the event, which saw a showcase of food, music, arts and dance from across the world.First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Junior Ministers Aisling Reilly and Pam Cameron; Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald, and MPs Claire Hanna and Gavin Robinson were among those in attendance.

The annual cultural festival, in its eighteenth year, saw thousands of people attended events across nine days, finishing with a festival of entertainment in the park in the south of the city where it started.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Micky Murray attended the finale event and said: “I have absolutely loved being part of the Mela Festival this year – once again, it’s shown how culturally diverse our city is becoming – and the richness of experience that diversity brings to our lives and society through friendship, food, music, arts, dance and more from across the world.

“The Mela Day Finale this afternoon was joyous – and seeing Botanic Gardens, one of our city’s most loved parks, transformed and filled with happy faces was really uplifting.

"Congratulations to ArtsEkta on curating and delivering an incredible festival and thank you for giving me the opportunity to celebrate with you all.”

Nisha Tandon, Founder of Belfast Mela and Director of ArtsEkta said: “What an amazing end to our 18th Belfast Mela Festival today.

"We’ve had so many people celebrate Belfast’s growing cultural diversity from the opening Mela Carnival through the streets of Belfast, to our Silk Road Supper Club at Academy Belfast, our Citadels of the Sun Concert in the Mac plus yoga and wellbeing sessions across the city, sponsored by Allstate NI.

“Plus of course our wonderful Mela Day today in Botanic Gardens where it all started 18 years ago.

"Mela has become an important platform for so many diverse communities who now call Belfast home, enabling them to share and express their cultural identity.

"Let’s continue to celebrate everything that is good about our city and its people.”

