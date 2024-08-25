Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary in south Belfast.

Officers received reports around 11pm on Saturday night that four masked men, one of whom was armed with a gun, had forced entry to a property in the Greystown Close area.

The men made threats towards two residents before making off with jewellery and a large sum of cash.

The victims were physically uninjured.Detective Sergeant McGearty said: "Our enquiries are continuing. Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who may have relevant doorbell or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1620 of 24/08/24."

