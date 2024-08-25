A teenager has died and another person has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Co Donegal.The collision took place on the R240 at Cross, Quigley’s Point at 11.15pm on Saturday.The teenager, a male who was the passenger in the car, was fatally injured.

The driver, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment of injuries which are believed to be serious.The road has been closed to allow for an examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators.Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, particularly those with camera or dash-cam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

