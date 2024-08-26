Linfield has announced manager David Healy has agreed a one-year contract extension to remain with the football club.

Healy has been in charge of the Blues since 2015 and has led the club to the Irish premiership title on five occasions.

His deal had been due to run until 2025, and last week Linfield confirmed they had received an approach from Raith Rovers to speak to Healy about the vacant role at the Scottish club.

However on Monday, Linfield announced a contract extension which commits David Healy to the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

David Healy said: “I am pleased that the club was prepared to extend my contact at Linfield and I am thankful to the Board for the support they have given me.

"Everyone knows that I am passionate about this club and I am totally focused on achieving further success during the remainder of my contract.

“We have made a solid start to the season and I am delighted to continue working with this squad of players who share my determination to bring further success to the club.”

Linfield Chairman Roy McGivern commented: “We are delighted that David has committed to the club for a further year and would commend him for the loyalty he has shown to the club.

"We are now totally focused on bringing further success to the club and believe that retaining David’s services as manager is key to achieving that.

“I trust that this will put an end to the recent speculation about David’s future at the club and we now look ahead to our next fixture against Portadown on Friday night with David hopefully leading us to three points to maintain our excellent start to the season.

"The target this season is to bring the Gibson Cup back to Windsor Park and I know that our loyal supporters will fully get behind the manager and the team to help us achieve that aim."

