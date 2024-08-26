A man has been remanded into custody accused of trying to stab a woman to death at a house in north Belfast.

Conneth Johnston, 25, appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court charged with attempted murder.

Police said the victim, aged in her twenties, was attacked after an intruder forced his way into a property on Ballynure Street last Friday morning.

She was subsequently taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds.

Johnston, of no fixed abode, faces a further charge of aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

It is claimed that he had a knife with him at the time of the break-in.

Both charges are aggravated by domestic abuse, the court heard, but no further details were disclosed.

Dressed in a grey custody tracksuit, when asked if he understood the allegations against him Johnston replied: “Yeah.”

An investigating detective said she could connect him to the charges.

With no address available for the accused, defence solicitor Joe Hackett confirmed he was not applying for bail.

Johnston was remanded in custody until September 23.

