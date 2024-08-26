Police investigating the murder of a woman in Londonderry have named her as Montserrat Martorell Elias.

The 65-year-old's body was found in a house in Harvey Street during the early hours of Sunday, after emergency crews responded to reports of a fire in the property.

"Ms Elias was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

“From our enquiries so far, we can tell you that the victim suffered a horrific attack and sustained multiple injuries.

“I am aware of online speculation which is extremely unhelpful and deeply distressing to Ms Elias’ family, and would ask people to refrain from engaging in this.

"We will investigate any posts online which could potentially prejudice judicial proceedings."

They continued: “Our detectives are working at full pace to establish exactly what happened. At this stage, we are keen to speak with a white man, aged in his 30s, who was seen in the area wearing a grey jacket with hood up, blue jeans, trainers and a light coloured shirt between 1am and 2am.

“My thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Ms Elias’ family and friends in Spain, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.

"Our investigation is at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing.

"I am continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.