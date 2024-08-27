Play Brightcove video

UTV can reveal shocking new revelations about the night for IRA Disappeared victim Captain Robert Nairac was kidnapped in south Armagh.

A search is currently underway in Co Louth attempting to find his body.

Covert soldiers observing the movements of republicans from a pub witnessed the Grenedier Guard’s abduction in May 1977.

Well-placed sources have confirmed is – the Army was present that night and had a covert operation in place.

Ordinary soldiers were here instructed to observe not to react – and they were dug in right beside the car park.

Nairac’s superiors – back at base in Bessbrook knew he was there – but it is not known if any of the squaddies watching recognised him.

Who was Robert Nairac?

Robert Nairac was an Army officer – a captain in the Grenadier Guards.

He is believed to have been abducted by the Provisional IRA while on an undercover operation in a pub in south Armagh in 1977 and taken across the border to Flurry Bridge in County Louth where he was killed.

His remains have never been found.

Capt Nairac is considered to be part of a group of 16 people, known as the Disappeared, who were killed and secretly buried by paramilitary groups.

