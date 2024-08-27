Play Brightcove video

The Director of Foyle Women's Aid is demanding that The Stormont Executive does more to tackle the problem of violence against women.

Mari Brown has been speaking out following the murder of Montserrat Martorell in Londonderry.

Police say the 65-year-old woman was killed in an horrific and brutal attack.

A 28-year-old man is being questioned in connection with her murder.

“It's an awful, horrendous, heinous crime for a family to get that news and to have to come, you know, it's just it's just horrendous,” Ms Brown said.

“It's really worrying and has been for some time and also, I mean, we're working with the police and we'll work together with agencies.

“But, you know, we're all saying the same thing.

“We need proper resources to really tackle this, and I will be asking Stormont to take the issue of violence against women much more serious than they are.”

