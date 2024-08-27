Play Brightcove video

Farming is an industry harking back generations - in fact is believed to have started in Ireland more than 6,000 years ago.

However, it's an industry that's presently facing a number of issues.

A second consecutive wet summer, a continuous battle against the effects of inflation and rising costs relating to production are hitting farmers' pockets and having an effect on their mental health.

Add to that, the number of local working farms in Northern Ireland has decreased by around a third since 1981, according to a report released earlier this year meaning more demand on those that have survived. 20,077 down from 40,700.

Wallace Gregg owns a dairy farm in Cloughmills, Co Antrim.

He told UTV that he is 'milking more cows than ever' and finds himself no better off financially than his father was.

"We just seem to have to work harder to stand still and unfortunately that just cost pressures," he said.

Farming on Life Support was produced by Professor Paul Gosling back in May.

It revealed that farming accounts for 1.6% of the overall economy in Northern Ireland.

Young farmers like Clodagh Lavery, want to contribute to that and help it grow even further.

As a female farmer, Clodagh said she's determined to break boundaries too.

"Women have always been in agriculture, they've just been in the background not getting the recognition that they deserve," she said.

She added: "Up until recent years, women have come into the spotlight of farming, working first hand with cattle, sheep or whatever industry they're in, instead of just being overlooked and overshadowed."

Campaign group Farmers For Action are calling for more support from Stormont and hope that a draft bill laying out plans for fairer pricing for farmers, is taken forward when MLAs return next month.

