Play Brightcove video

About this very time 30 years ago, one of my friends handed me a cassette and told me to listen to it in the car for the next week or so.

It was a new band from Manchester, playing a gig at Belfast’s Limelight.Five hundred or so people crammed into the venue for what was A Very Special Night. Made even more so by the fact that the band’s debut album had just gone to number one. The band was of course Oasis, and the rest is history. They’ve been frequent visitors to these shores since that now legendary night, so we’ve had a delve in the UTV archive to bring you a 22-year-old interview about being a rockstar, visiting Ireland and NOT playing Glastonbury.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.