A man in his 50s has been struck by a police car responding to an incident in Armoy.

Police said he was "lucky" to only suffer minor injuries which were not life threatening.

It happened shortly after 9:25pm on Monday 26 August on the Hillside Road.

PSNI said the man “made contact with a police vehicle which was responding to a separate incident regarding anti-social behaviour”.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

