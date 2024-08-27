Mike Nesbitt is set to be the sole candidate for the Ulster Unionist Party leadership, UTV understands.

Sources within the party say the MLA and current health minister has "strong support" to return to the jobs he held for fives years up to 2017.

Should he be the only to put his name forward, it will avoid a leadership contest to replace Doug Beattie, who quit as head of the UUP earlier in August citing “irreconcilable differences” with party officers.

Mr Nesbitt is also expected to keep on his position as Minister for Health in the Stormont Executive.

Deputy party leader Robbie Butler, East Antrim MLA John Stewart and the party’s new MP Robin Swann had all been linked with standing, but it appears none have put their name forward – with the deadline for nominations 4.30pm on Friday.

A announcement could come as early as Wednesday.

Mr Nesbitt stepped down following the party's poor results in the 2017 Assembly election which saw it drop from 16 to 10 seats.

On taking up the health ministry earlier this year he described it as an "honour". The Strangford representative was previously deputy chair of the health committee but stepped down after admitting to breaching Covid rules.

An extraordinary meeting is expected to be held on 14 September to ratify the new leader.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.