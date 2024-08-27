A 53-year-old man has died following a collision between a motorbike and a car in Co Antrim.Police have named the victim as Andrew Agnew.The PSNI has appealed for information following the collision between the Triumph motorcycle and a grey Volkswagen Polo on the Frosses Road in Dunloy on Monday evening.Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Motorcyclist 53-year-old Andrew Agnew sadly died in hospital a short time after the collision, which occurred at the junction of Frosses Road and Station Road at around 8.20pm.“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances of the crash and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage that could assist their enquiries.”

