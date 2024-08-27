A man has died days after a crash in Co Donegal on Saturday night in which a boy was also killed.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11.15pm on the R240 at Cross, Quigley’s Point.

On Sunday, gardai announced that a male teenager who had been a passenger in the vehicle had been fatally injured and pronounced dead.

He was named locally as 16-year-old Kian Dawson from Carnhill in Londonderry.

A second person, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardai continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

A spokeswoman said: “Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardai.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

