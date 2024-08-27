Three men from Londonderry have denied charges relating to the claim of responsibility for the gun attack on DCI John Caldwell.

The senior police officer was shot and seriously injured outside a leisure centre in Omagh on February, 22 2023.

At an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, three men were charged with offences relating to the claim of responsibility in the aftermath of the attempted murder bid.

Caolan Robert Brogan (24), from Bluebellhill Gardens in Derry, 23-year old Joseph Anthony Campbell of Gosheden Cottages in Derry and 27-year old Tiarnan McFadden from Carnhill in the city appeared at Belfast Crown Court, sitting in the Royal Courts of Justice.

All three refused to confirm their identities to a court clerk when asked to do so, which resulted in their legal teams doing this on behalf of their clients.

The trio were then jointly charged that on February 26 2023 they possessed articles for use in terrorism - namely 'a document containing a claim of responsibility by the Irish Republican Army for the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell and a threat of future violence against members of the security forces.'

When asked how they pleaded, all three men replied "not guilty."

A second charge of the dissemination of terrorist publications was then put to Campbell and McFadden.

The pair were charged that on February 26 2024 they 'electronically transmitted the contents of a terrorist publication, namely a document containing a claim of responsibility by the Irish Republican Army for the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell and a threat of future violence against members of the security forces.'

McFadden was charged first and replied "not guilty" to the second offence, and when Campbell was charged he also answered "not guilty."

A barrister for Brogan told the court his client intended to launch a 'no bill' application in respect of the second charge.

A date for the Diplock (non-jury) trial was not set but Mr Justice Fowler said he would review the case on September 24, 2024.

