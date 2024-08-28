A church in east Belfast has been targeted in a race hate attack.

Police said two men used an angle-grinder to cut a hole in the shutters of the Templemore Street building before throwing a flammable substance inside and lighting it.

This happened around 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Police are treating the incident as a racially motivated hate crime and have appealed for information.

It is the latest in a series of racist incidents across the city in recent weeks.

