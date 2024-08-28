Police have charged a 28-year-old man with the murder of Montserrat Martorell, 65, in Londonderry at the weekend. In addition to the charge of Murder, the man has been charged with rape and arson with intent to endanger life.

He is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on Thursday, 29 August.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: "As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service”.

Ms Martorell’s body was discovered in a flat in the Harvey Street area of the city in the early hours of Saturday morning.

She had sustained multiple injuries in what the police described as an horrific and sustained attack.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.