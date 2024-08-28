Play Brightcove video

Risk assessments are to be carried out at schools near the sites of recent anti-immigration protests and racist attacks in Northern Ireland.

Education Minister Paul Givan has written to a group of 400 Muslim women to reassure them that there has been a review of safety precautions at schools following recent unrest.

It comes after multiple businesses owned by Muslims were targeted during race related disorder in Belfast earlier this month.

The Muslim Mothers Collective wrote to Mr Givan to say members are “deeply concerned”, and seeking assurances over the safety of their children at school.

One mother, who did not wish to be identified, told UTV: "At the start of August people were not sure could they go to the playground.

"People who lived in certain areas were not sure if they were safe in their own homes.

"A lot of people are still talking about whether it is safe to stay here. It has definitely not gone away for us."

In his response, the minister said he appreciates concerns regarding the “disgraceful recent racist attacks on minorities in our community”.

He added: “I also recognise the concern expressed for your children, who have been traumatised by recent events, and the fears they may hold regarding their return to school.

“It is my hope that every child feels safe and happy in education and my department is working with a range of partners to ensure this is the case.”

Mr Givan continued: “In response to recent events, my department and the Education Authority Intercultural Education Service (IES) have worked with school leaders and other partners to plan for the commencement of the new school term.

“At the forefront of the planning has been to review potential safety precautions and procedures to support pupils’ safe return.

“Schools will receive comprehensive guidance, advice and strategies from EA, including assistance with translations for parents, carers and pupils.

“My department is involved with the ongoing assessment of the security of school sites, with the EA carrying out risk assessments on a number of schools located close to recent unrest and protests, as well as liaising with principals as appropriate to identify those schools that may be vulnerable dependent on location, school cohort – i.e. high numbers of ASR (asylum seekers and refugees) or newcomers – and nature of building.

“Where necessary, maintenance work will be prioritised as well as guidance provided on managing emergency incidents.”

The Muslim Mothers Collective said the intensity of recent events “truly shocked us”.

It added: “We commend the strong responses from the wider public, community leaders, politicians and law enforcement; however, we remain concerned.

“These incidents have profoundly impacted us, leaving many of us feeling unsafe.

“Those of us who are mothers now constantly worry about whether it is safe to go out with our children or if our homes still provide the security we once felt they did.

“Instead of enjoying the summer holidays, we find ourselves ‘lying low’ and carefully considering where we go to avoid endangering ourselves and our children.”

The letter added: “We are writing to request strong assurances that our children will be safe when they return to school.

“We ask that schools take proactive measures to prevent racist and Islamaphobic bullying and to counteract the harmful narratives that may have been circulating among their peers and even staff.”

A Department of Education spokesman said: “The minister fully appreciates the concerns raised by the Muslim Mothers Collective given recent unrest and has been clear in stating that every child should be happy and safe in their classroom.

“The department is actively working with a range of partners to provide appropriate assistance to any schools or pupils impacted by recent events.”

