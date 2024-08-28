A Belfast man allegedly encouraged youths as they destroyed a migrant-owned cafe during racial rioting on the city’s streets, a court has heard.Police also claimed Paul McCallister, 26, threw a bottle at a passing bus when violence flared following an anti-immigration protest.

Details emerged as McCallister, of City Way, was refused bail on charges of riotous assembly and intentionally encouraging or assisting rioters.The father of one was arrested as part of investigations into the unrest which erupted on August 3 after the city centre rally.Belfast Magistrates’ Court was told a crowd initially headed towards the Islamic Centre on University Street before sustained public disorder broke out in nearby areas.PSNI officers came under attack as businesses and vehicles were set on fire on Donegall Road and Sandy Row.A detective said McCallister was identified on CCTV recordings of those present at the scene of the trouble.“Footage has captured the defendant appearing to encourage younger males who were responsible for the destruction of the Bash Cafe on Donegall Road,” he claimed.“The defendant was also visible on CCTV footage throwing what appears to be a bottle in the direction of a passing bus.”During interviews McCallister admitted being in the footage standing with masked youths involved in the public disorder, the court heard.He claimed that he only threw a bottle of water at those who had damaged a car belonging to a member of his family.When police pointed out that the vehicle had left the area more than five minutes earlier, he replied: “No comment.” McCallister was also unable to account for clothing he had worn on August 3.Opposing bail, the detective stressed that at least three businesses in the Botanic and Sandy Row areas were burnt out that night.“One of them had a set of apartments in which 42 people had to be evacuated by the Northern Ireland Fire Service,” he added.Even though large-scale street disorder has diminished since then, the court heard police are still dealing with hate-related incidents of immigrant families being targeted and properties attacked.Defence solicitor Una Conway argued McCallister knew nothing about the anti-immigration rally and denies throwing a bottle at a bus.“He would say that what he did was littering, and he certainly wasn’t encouraging others because he had absolutely no idea what was going on,” she submitted.Ms Conway described her client as a vulnerable man who suffers from learning difficulties and serious mental health problems.“He is a vulnerable male, as a lot of the males involved in the rioting are.”McCallister was denied bail, however, based on the risk of re-offending.Remanding him in custody until September 25, District Judge Anne Marshall said: “Whilst these incidents may have settled a little, they are extremely serious.“They could start up again like that, if people like this defendant take to the streets in protest.”

