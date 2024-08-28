Play Brightcove video

It’s impossible to tell how many pups, she has had in her three short years

But Renee, the black cocker spaniel, is safe now from the hands of unscrupulous breeders.

She was found abandoned and alone, covered in mange – a contagious skin disease – in the Newry area a few weeks ago.

It’s believed she was thrown out by a heartless puppy farmer when she was no longer any use for making money from breeding.

Renee is being looked after at the USPCA headquarters in Newry.

She’s doing a lot better now and receiving medical treatment from the vets at the animal charity and the best attention and love from staff there who say she is the sweetest little dog.

Her hair has almost all grown back and her coat has taken on a healthy shine.

To the puppy farmer she was just a commodity, not a sentient being with feelings, but treated like a cash machine. When no longer of use to make money, she was dumped onto the streets in pain from her skin disease.

Siobhan McHaffie at the USPCA said: "Some of the shocking figures from the Kennel Club show that almost a third of the pets bought from Puppy Farms in Northern Ireland, get sick or die in their first year.

"Those who survive have a life expectancy of five years."

More than half (61%) of the people buying them didn’t where the dogs were bred or interacting with their mother.

Just over a quarter spent less than an hour checking out where they’d got their puppy from, before buying it

And around one in five of the pets (18% ) experience health complications throughout their lifetime

Siobhan added: "The advice from the USPCA if you want a puppy is, do your research; buy from a responsible breeder or one of the Rescues or animal charities."

Renee is one of the lucky ones. She’s healing from her trauma

Best of all though. When the time is right, the USPCA will find her the right home for a loving, happy future.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.