An Afghan man has appeared in a Belfast court accused of gathering information for planned acts of terrorism.

Habib Shamel, 27, also allegedly had files stored on a USB stick which could have been used in any suspected plots.

Shamel, who is currently being held in custody at HMP Maghaberry was arrested on Wednesday by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The detention followed an investigation into material seized in Belfast earlier this year.

Shamel was brought before the city’s magistrates court to face three new charges as part of that probe.

He is accused of possessing articles for use in terrorism, namely a USB stick, and of having files on it containing information likely to be useful to terrorists.

A further count of preparation of terrorist acts relates to claims that he gathered information located on a pen drive.

The alleged offences were committed over a period between February 10 and April 7 this year.

Handcuffed and dressed in a green sweatshirt and grey track bottoms, Shamel spoke only to confirm that he understood the charges.

A detective sergeant involved in the investigation said he could connect the accused to the case.

Questioned by defence barrister Chris Sherrard, he predicted police will be ready to send a full file to the Public Prosecution Service after a final report is obtained next week.

No application for bail was mounted by Shamel during the brief hearing.

District Judge Anne Marshall remanded Shamel in continuing custody until September 26.

