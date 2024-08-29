Colum Eastwood preparing to step down as leader of the SDLP

UTV understands Colum Eastwood is preparing to step down as leader of the SDLP.

Mr Eastwood was re-elected as MP for Foyle just last month.

He became leader of the SDLP in 2015.

It's thought Claire Hanna is a likely successor to Mr Eastwood.

Following reports of Mr Eastwood’s decision, former Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith said on social media: “Really sorry to read that Colum Eastwood is stepping down from the SDLP.

“Whilst many differences on many issues, he is an exceptional communicator and I am certain will remain a key player in the UK and Ireland political fray. Ar aghaidh! [Forward!]”

SDLP councillor Seamas de Faoite said Mr Eastwood gave leadership and voice to the party’s vision and values “during the chaotic Brexit years”.

He added: “The foundation of the New Ireland Commission has helped us to chart a path towards a country free from the divisions of sectarianism, poverty and partition.

“Colum secured the first NI Assembly majority for Equal Marriage. He helped to bring about real progressive change in SDLP policy so we could truly be a party of Civil Rights again.

“He helped to bring forward more women, young people, LGBT+ and ethnic minority local leaders.”

Mr Eastwood’s decision to step down follows shortly after the announcement that UUP leader Doug Beattie will also be leaving his post.

