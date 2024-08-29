Play Brightcove video

Colum Eastwood said it was a “great privilege” to lead the SDLP as he announced his resignation as party leader.

Speaking in Londonderry, Mr Eastwood endorsed fellow MP Claire Hanna as his successor.

The Foyle MP announced that he will resign at the party’s conference in October after nine years leading the party that he joined as a teenager.

Mr Eastwood said he wants to become a voice for change and developing a new Ireland, describing the post-Brexit environment as a “moment of opportunity”.

He insisted it had been his decision to resign as SDLP leader.

“This is absolutely my decision. I have taken time to make that decision, I have spoken to others about it,” Mr Eastwood said.

Credit: PA

“You don’t often get to pick your own moment and I’ve been glad that I’ve been able to do that.

“You can play different roles in politics.

“I have been a party activist and, first and foremost, I am committed to the principles of the SDLP.

“Almost more importantly to the cause of delivering a new Ireland.

“It just is an awful lot of work over nine years to have to deal with all of the day-to-day issues of running a political party.

“I feel much freer now to be able to do that work, which is the work of this generation, to deliver a new united Ireland for all of our people.”

Colum Eastwood announces resignation as SDLP leader.

Mr Eastwood also said that South Belfast MP Claire Hanna was “far and away” the best candidate to replace him as SDLP leader.

“I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that Claire Hanna has what it takes to be the leader of the SDLP,” he said.

“She would be far and away the best option for the members.

“This is my opportunity to be the first to endorse Claire Hanna.

“It is up to Claire but I hope she puts her name forward, and I hope the party endorse her.”

Colum Eastwood with Claire Hanna and Matthew O'Toole. Credit: PA

Mr Eastwood became the party’s youngest ever leader in 2015, having taken over from Alasdair McDonnell following a leadership contest that he won by fewer than 40 votes.

The 41-year-old father of two also previously served as the mayor of Londonderry.

While Mr Eastwood led the party as it consolidated its position in Westminster, the SDLP has failed to make progress at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

In the last Assembly election in 2022, the party trailed in fifth – leaving it without a sufficient number of seats to be eligible for a place in the Northern Ireland Executive.

Colum Eastwood with Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill and Elisha McCallion. Credit: PA

'He will continue to champion Foyle': What political leaders said of Eastwood resignation

Outgoing SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has been praised for his years of work to restore the Stormont power-sharing institutions by Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill.Irish premier Simon Harris, DUP leader Gavin Robinson and Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn were also among those paying tribute to Mr Eastwood, who has announced he will step down at his party conference in October.

Delivering her tribute, Ms O’Neill focused on the work of Mr Eastwood during the years when the Northern Ireland Assembly were suspended and following Brexit.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “I want to wish Colum Eastwood and his family well as he steps down as leader of the SDLP today.

“We have worked together as leaders for many years now, to restore the political institutions in the north and in protecting the Good Friday Agreement and the all-island economy against efforts to impose the hardest possible Tory Brexit.

“I look forward to working with his successor as leader of the SDLP in a constructive manner for the good of all our people."

Colum Eastwood casting his vote in the 2023 NI council elections with his daughters Rosa and Maya. Credit: PA

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said: “I wish him well. He’ll continue to champion Foyle in Westminster and as before, we will work together on mutually benefiting Northern Ireland.”

Mr Benn thanked Mr Eastwood “for the great contribution you have made over nine years as SDLP leader”.“I know your Foyle constituents and Parliament will continue to benefit from your wisdom and passion. I look forward to working with your successor,” he posted on the social media network X.

Colum Eastwood with Bill Clinton. Credit: PA

Irish premier Simon Harris has paid tribute to Colum Eastwood, saying he has “served the entire island of Ireland with distinction” at Westminster during Brexit.

“I would like to wish Colum Eastwood well as he announces his resignation as leader of the SDLP,” the Taoiseach said in a statement.

“Colum has served with distinction and has been a progressive, responsible and pragmatic voice on all issues, but especially the challenging ones.

“As a leader he has been accessible, on the ground and close to his constituents in Derry and the issues that affected them.

“During Brexit, Colum served the entire island of Ireland with distinction in Westminster with passionate, timely and informed interventions in debates that otherwise neglected the peace process. For that, we all owe Colum a debt of gratitude.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.