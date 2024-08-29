Play Brightcove video

Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities are supporting a scheme for 50-64 year-olds to try new professions.

2 Royal Avenue hosted a free JobStart 50+ Jobs Fair on Thursday, 29 August.

More than 40 employers came to showcase the opportunities they have on offer for those hoping to enter or re-enter the work force.

Claire is embarking on a new career in her 50s after being out of work for more than a decade.

She said: "I think the biggest thing was confidence. You know what I was doing before, teaching, yes there are transferable skills but you always doubt yourself.

"You think 'what are they going to want me to do? What level of proficiency?'

"The older you are, the more wisdom you have. You need to share it. Do not be scared to share it. Get the courage and go back into the work environment."The 50plus jobs fair in Belfast city centre brought dozens of employers and prospective employees together. Lyndsay Cassling, a member of staff at Paws Doggy Day Care, said: "It is all quite young girls that work for us and we are around the same age. We are looking for somebody different.

"Maybe someone who is looking a different change of job, something that they want to take on because it is very different working with dogs.

"We have had quite a bit of interest from different people today. We are really looking forward to getting them in and getting interviews done." There is also the prospect of getting outdoors and embracing nature.Sian Doherty, works at an urban garden with Conversation Volunteers NI.

She told UTV: "We have secured funding to offer part-time jobs to over 50s as horticultural assistants to teach people how to grow vegetables, look after trees and give back to the community through environmental conservation.

Employers engaging with the scheme are offering a wide variety of paid, six month opportunities.

More information on the JobStart 50+ initiative is available via the council's website.

