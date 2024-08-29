An Irish man has been shot dead outside his restaurant in Kansas City in the US state of Missouri.

Shaun Brady, originally from Co Tipperary, was a co-owner and chef of an Irish restaurant called Brady & Fox.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting in a car park next to several businesses on 63rd and Rockhill, where Mr Brady’s Irish restaurant was located.

Police said that from their initial inquiries, Mr Brady was taking out rubbish when he saw several people beside a vehicle in the car park.

After an interaction with them, Mr Brady was shot.

Police said they found a man with gunshot wounds in the car park at about 5.18pm local time on Wednesday, who officers tried to help.

Emergency medical personnel took him to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are processing the scene for physical evidence.

They said they are interviewing several witnesses and reviewing any available surveillance footage of the incident.

They have also appealed for information and said there is a reward of up to $25,000 (£19,000) for information submitted anonymously to its hotline.

The mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, said in a Facebook post: “Like many in our community, I am heartbroken to learn of the death of Shaun Brady.

“I have met him, laughed with him, heard just a bit of his and his family’s story, and was inspired by the business and the community he was building in Kansas City.

“I grieve for and express my sincerest condolences to his family and all who knew him.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.

