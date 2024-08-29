A man has appeared in court charged with the murder and rape of a woman in Londonderry.

Montserrat Martorell, 65, was found dead in a flat in Londonderry last weekend.

Ciaran Murray, 28, of Gortfoyle Place in the city, has been charged with murder, rape and arson endangering life with intent on Saturday, 24 August.

He appeared before Londonderry magistrates' court via videolink on Thursday.

He said: “Yes, I understand the charges,” after they were read to him.

A detective inspector said she believed she could connect him to the charges.

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.

The case will next be mentioned at court on September 26.

