After joining the SDLP in 1998, Colum Eastwood made a bid for political leadership in 2015.

Now the Foyle MP has stepped down almost a decade later.

Mr Eastwood, 41, is the second longest serving leader of the SDLP outlasted only by his political mentor John Hume.

Born in Derry in 1983, Mr Eastwood was educated at St Columb’s College.

His early political career began when he was elected to Derry City Council in 2022, later becoming the city’s youngest ever mayor.

He was elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2011.

Eastwood at Stormont Credit: Pacemaker

In the 2017 general election, when under Mr Eastwood’s leadership, the party suffered a disastrous result in losing all three of its MPs.

However, he rebounded two years later in the 2019 general election when the party recaptured two seats, including Mr Eastwood regaining the Foyle seat in a stunning personal success with a huge majority of more than 17,000 ahead of Sinn Fein. The party held both seats in this year’s General Election.

However, it is at Stormont that the SDLP’s decline has been most keenly felt.

There was a bruising result in the 2022 Northern Ireland Assembly election with the party finishing with just eight seats, meaning it had to go into opposition. Sinn Fein, by contrast, emerged from that election with 27 seats, becoming the first nationalist party to claim the position of First Minister.

Eastwood carrying the coffin of a friend who was a former paramilitary Credit: Pacemaker

Mr Eastwood has mostly avoided controversy during his political career although he was criticised in 2012 when he carried the coffin of a personal friend at a paramilitary-style funeral before he was SDLP leader.

Mr Eastwood said he had acted in a personal capacity and would do the same thing again.

Some of his most difficult moments as leader came following his announcement of a formal link with Fianna Fail in 2019. While Mr Eastwood championed the partnership, it was criticised by some within his party.

Claire Hanna, tipped to succeed Eastwood as leader, later revealed she had discussions about forming a new political party, such was her opposition to the Fianna Fail deal.

The partnership between the two parties was later quietly dropped.

Last year Mr Eastwood was investigated by police after he took part in a walk to a court hearing with families of Bloody Sunday victims. The PSNI submitted a file to the Public Prosecution Service which said it was not in the public interest to charge the Foyle MP and a number of other people. Mr Eastwood later said the police had apologised to him for the investigation.

Colum Eastwood attended a PSNI station as part of an investigation into a walk with Bloody Sunday families Credit: Jonathan McCambridge/PA

During his time as leader, Mr Eastwood frequently excelled during public debates with rival parties and was often praised for his contributions at Westminster.

However, his inability to reverse the electoral decline of his SDLP, combined with accusations that he had failed to modernise party structures or resolve geographical rivalries continued throughout his years in charge.

Mr Eastwood maintained his talent for creating political headlines right to the end of his tenure. This year he refused to attend the White House St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Washington DC in protest at the US response to the Gaza-Israel war.

On being sworn in as an MP in July, Mr Eastwood described the oath of allegiance to the King as an “empty formula” which he said he took “under protest”.

Mr Eastwood has indicated he intends to remain as an MP and is expected to continue to contribute to the New Ireland commission he helped to establish to facilitate communications around Irish unity.

After holding its two Westminster seats this year, and with a three-year break ahead in the cycle of Northern Ireland elections, the SDLP’s youngest leader seems to have decided it is the right time for a change at the top.

Eastwood has endorsed fellow MP Claire Hanna as his successor.

