The future of an historic Presbyterian church in Belfast docks has been secured after it received substantial funding for much-needed preservation work.

Sinclair Seamen’s has seen its parishioner numbers grow in recent years with the rejuvenation of Sailortown but it’s also become a must-see on the tourist trail with its unique maritime theme.

Located in Corporation Square, its features and fittings – all sea-faring related – make it one of a kind.

Its once dwindling congregation has witnessed a revival with new housing and an influx of students to the area.

And now thanks to grant-aid from the National Churches Trust – making urgent repairs to its crumbling stonework, the future of Sinclair Seamen’s has been secured.

The building is open to the public for a look around its unique interior every Wednesday and for worship on Sundays.

