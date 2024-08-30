Play Brightcove video

Passengers on a around-the-world cruise ship have been enjoying an extended stay in Belfast - now three months on after the vessel was supposed to set sail from the city's dock.

Villa Vie's Odyssey cruise ship was scheduled to leave on 30 May for the first leg of a round-the-world cruise.

As they wait to start their three-and-a-half-year voyage, residents spend their days onboard the docked ship disembarking to stay in hotels overnight.

The Odyssey cruise ship, a retired cruise vessel purchased by a start-up during Covid, arrived at Queen’s Island in the Northern Ireland at the start of summer.

It has yet to set sail due to issues with the ship's rudders and gearbox.

Florida native Holly, who is onboard the ship with her cat, spoke to ITV's This Morning from Belfast.

She said: "I can leave the ship. In fact, I have to leave the ship every evening. We can spend our days aboard now but I can't leave Belfast because of the kitty.

"Belfast has been incredibly welcoming, and warm in spirt if not in temperature. I've never had so much use for an umbrella in my life.

"I've had to buy Vitamin-D which normally I have an abundance of. I don't know how you guys do it living in this climate."

As for how long it will be until cruise ship sets sail for sunnier climes as planned, Holly explained: "We have had many dates given to us that we were told we thought we would set sail.

"We still have to do sea trials that is probably early next week and hopefully as soon as the sea trials are done and verifications are given we will be on our way.

"We have had delay after delay after delay but it is well worth it for the life that we are going to be able to live. It will be a wonderful way to live I think."

