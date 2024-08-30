Stormont's Department for Communities has confirmed it will bring the Winter Fuel Payments scheme into line with other parts of the UK.

It was confirmed on Friday afternoon the payment will be cut for pensioners in Northern Ireland who are not receiving means-tested benefits.

It comes after similar changes were made to the Winter Fuel Payments in England and Wales last month.

Minister Gordon Lyons said while he disagreed with the move in England and Wales, there was no money in the budget to allow the devolved administration to diverge from its counterparts.

Last month, the Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the payments and would only be given to people on certain benefits.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “On 29 July 2024 the Chancellor of the Exchequer announced that entitlement to Winter Fuel Payments in England and Wales would be restricted to those people receiving Pension Credit or other means-tested benefits only.

"I strongly disagree with this decision.

“The estimated additional cost to the Block Grant of maintaining universal entitlement to a Winter Fuel Payment in Northern Ireland for Winter 2024/25 is £44.3million, and this does not include any additional delivery or staffing costs.

“Regrettably, there is no additional resource available in the budget to allow us to diverge from the UK Government decision without significantly cutting other public services.

“I have made clear to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions my total opposition to this decision and outlined the detrimental impact it will have on many people in Northern Ireland.

“I am committed to ensuring that people can access all the support to which they are entitled and would encourage anyone affected by these changes to check their benefit entitlement.

“My department offers a free and confidential Make the Call Wraparound Service which puts people in touch with any benefits, supports and services to which they may be entitled.

“Pension Credit, in particular, can be a vital top-up for pensioners on low incomes and will be a determining factor for eligibility of the Winter Fuel Payment.”

