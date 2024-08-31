Play Brightcove video

ROYAL BLACK

The head of the Royal Black Preceptory has added his voice to the chorus of condemnation over the recent spate of targeted race hate attacks.

Reverend William Anderson was speaking as thousands took part in the loyal order's last Saturday of parading across Northern Ireland to mark the end of marching season.

POLICE OMBUDSMAN

An investigation has been launched to find out the cause of a major data breach at the police ombudsman's office which has impacted on 160 current and former workers.The surnames and first name initials of everyone employed there in May 2022 were released to 22 people who had been invited for a job interview.

The office has apologised for the error and said it has taken immediate action to mitigate the leak.

DUNGIVEN VIOLENCE

Shots were fired at a house in Dungiven late on Friday night

It happened at around 10.50pm in the Bleach Green area of the town. No-one was in at the time, although the door and a window were damaged. Police are appealing for information.

NEWRY PRIDE

Newry has held it's first pride parade in five years this afternoon.

Organisers sighted a number of reasons, including the pandemic and a lack of resources for its hiatus since 2019.

People took to the streets of the city to celebrate at 1pm. The party included a parade, live music and fun fair stalls.

OASIS TICKETS

Well, it was the reunion many thought would never happened. But many Oasis fans in Northern Ireland have been left bitterly disappointed in the frantic scramble for tickets for the band's two Croke Park dates next year. Despite getting up early to grab one.

Websites struggled to cope with demand and just 15 minutes after opening for the shows in Dublin - the queue was more than half a million and counting.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.