CLAIRE HANNA

South Belfast and Mid-Down MP Claire Hanna has confirmed she is seeking to become the next leader of the SDLP. The move, not unexpected, came after she was backed for the top job by outgoing leader Colum Eastwood and the party's Stormont leader Matthew O'Toole.

In a statement posted on X - the current deputy leader - accepted the party is facing testing times. And that the SDLP must recognise it has to work harder to resonate with people and earn future electoral success.

LOUGH NEAGH

More urgency is needed to tackle the environmental crisis crippling the shores of Lough Neagh insist campaigners.

Protesters made their case this afternoon at the Statue of the Lough Protector, Finn McCool.

The new call comes despite Stormont ministers agreeing an action plan to tackle the issues which includes noxious blooms of blue-green algae covering large parts of the lough.

TAOISEACH GAZA COMMENTS

The Taoiseach has described the murder of six Israeli hostages in Gaza as an outrage and Heartbreaking.

Simon Harris reiterated his call for an immediate and long-lasting ceasefire following the discovery of the bodies of the hostages in Rafah in Southern Gaza on Saturday.

BALLYMENA ARSON

A flat in Ballymena was set on fire last night in a suspected arson attack.

Police say liquid was poured on the door of the flat in the Crebilly Road area of the town before being set alight.

CLIFTON HOUSE ANNIVERSARY

One of Belfast's oldest buildings has marked it's 250th anniversary today.

Clifton House in the north of the city opened it's grounds to the public for a free community event to celebrate it's long history and significant importance to Belfast.

And it used this milestone to raise awareness about those struggling to get by in these difficult times.

WATERSIDE HALF-MARATHON

Roughly 2500 people have taken part in the Waterside half marathon in Londonderry.

The race, which followed a new route to include the city's four main bridges, was won by Kyle Doherty in a time of 1 hour, 11 minutes and 20 seconds.

