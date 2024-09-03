There has been an explosion at a house in Co Down.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an explosion in the Dakota Avenue area of Newtownards.

In a statement, police said it is not believed that anyone has been seriously injured at this stage.

The public have been asked to avoid the area.

More to follow.

