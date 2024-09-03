A man has died following a road crash in Co Londonderry.The 35-year-old was driving a car which collided with a tree.

The incident happened on the Agivey Road in Kilrea at around 8.40pm on Monday night.Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit who are investigating the crash, would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage that could assist their enquiries. The number to call is 101, quote reference 1652 02/09/24.”

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.